Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹352.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹350 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,351.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 97,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.