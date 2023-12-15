Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 350.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 352.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 355 and a low of 350 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,351.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 97,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹355, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹350.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 355. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.4 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.16%
3 Months-34.72%
6 Months-42.19%
YTD-52.11%
1 Year-52.77%
15 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353.55, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹350.6

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is 353.55 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.84% and the net change in the price is 2.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹352 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 97,713 shares. The closing price was 352.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.