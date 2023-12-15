Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹352.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹350 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,351.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 97,713 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹355. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.16%
|3 Months
|-34.72%
|6 Months
|-42.19%
|YTD
|-52.11%
|1 Year
|-52.77%
