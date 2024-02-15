Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 334.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was 334.3, while the close price was 334.35. The stock reached a high of 342.95 and a low of 330.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,954.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 848, and the 52-week low is 329.35. A total of 90,042 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹337.15, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹334.35

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 337.15. There has been a 0.84 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹334.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 90,042. The closing price for the stock was 334.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!