Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Positive Trading

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was ₹334.3, while the close price was ₹334.35. The stock reached a high of ₹342.95 and a low of ₹330.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,954.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹848, and the 52-week low is ₹329.35. A total of 90,042 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.