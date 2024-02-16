Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 311.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 301 and closed at 337.15. The stock had a high of 318 and a low of 298.95. The market capitalization of the company is 9,206.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 848 and the 52-week low is 329.35. The stock had a trading volume of 560,455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹314.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹311.8

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 314.25. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹337.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company had a volume of 560,455 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 337.15.

