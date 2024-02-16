Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹301 and closed at ₹337.15. The stock had a high of ₹318 and a low of ₹298.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,206.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹848 and the 52-week low is ₹329.35. The stock had a trading volume of 560,455 shares on the BSE.

