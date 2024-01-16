Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an open price of ₹374.9 and a close price of ₹370.65. The stock had a high of ₹374.9 and a low of ₹368.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,912.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1028.4 and ₹334 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,610 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
