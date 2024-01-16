Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 369.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an open price of 374.9 and a close price of 370.65. The stock had a high of 374.9 and a low of 368.45. The market capitalization of the company is 10,912.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1028.4 and 334 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹370.5, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹369.6

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 370.5 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% and the value has increased by 0.9 points.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹369.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹369.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 369.6 with no change in percentage or net change. This suggests that the stock has remained stable at its current price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹370.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 121,610. The closing price for the shares was 370.65.

