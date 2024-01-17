Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 369.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Rajesh Exports was 369.6. The close price remained the same at 369.6. The stock reached a high of 371.8 and a low of 363.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is 10,831.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹369.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 107,286 shares, and the closing price was 369.6.

