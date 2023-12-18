Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 6.94 %. The stock closed at 366 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 353.9 and closed at 350.6. The stock had a high of 373.9 and a low of 351.3. The market capitalization of the company is 10,806.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹391.4, up 6.94% from yesterday's ₹366

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 391.4. There has been a percent change of 6.94, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.4, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.35%
3 Months-34.3%
6 Months-41.0%
YTD-49.97%
1 Year-52.47%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹350.6

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 366. There has been a percent change of 4.39, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹350.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports BSE had a trading volume of 205,530 shares and the closing price was 350.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.