Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹353.9 and closed at ₹350.6. The stock had a high of ₹373.9 and a low of ₹351.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,806.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,530 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹391.4. There has been a percent change of 6.94, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.4, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|-34.3%
|6 Months
|-41.0%
|YTD
|-49.97%
|1 Year
|-52.47%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹366. There has been a percent change of 4.39, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Rajesh Exports BSE had a trading volume of 205,530 shares and the closing price was ₹350.6.
