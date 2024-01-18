Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummeting: Negative Trading Day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rajesh Exports saw an open price of ₹363.55 and a close price of ₹366.85. The stock reached a high of ₹364 and a low of ₹358.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹10,623.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low was ₹334. The stock had a trading volume of 112,610 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹359.35, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 112,610. The closing price of the shares was ₹366.85.
