Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummeting: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rajesh Exports saw an open price of 363.55 and a close price of 366.85. The stock reached a high of 364 and a low of 358.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company stands at 10,623.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1,028.4, while the 52-week low was 334. The stock had a trading volume of 112,610 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹359.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹359.8

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 359.35, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹366.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 112,610. The closing price of the shares was 366.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.