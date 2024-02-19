Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 311.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports opened at 314.25 and closed at 311.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 315.95, and the low was 300.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 8959.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 848, and the 52-week low is 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 323,241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹311.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on the BSE had a trading volume of 323,241 shares with a closing price of 311.8.

