Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports opened at ₹314.25 and closed at ₹311.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹315.95, and the low was ₹300.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8959.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹848, and the 52-week low is ₹298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 323,241 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹311.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on the BSE had a trading volume of 323,241 shares with a closing price of ₹311.8.