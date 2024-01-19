Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Rajesh Exports was ₹359.35, with a close price of ₹359.8. The stock reached a high of ₹360.45 and a low of ₹349.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,459.58 crore. The 52-week high for Rajesh Exports is ₹1028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 90,928 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹359.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 90,928. The closing price for the shares was ₹359.8.