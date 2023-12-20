Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 388.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 391.95 and closed at 388.5. The stock had a high of 402 and a low of 381.6. The company has a market capitalization of 11,363.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The stock had a trading volume of 426,012 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

20 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹388.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 426,012 shares. The closing price of the stock was 388.5.

