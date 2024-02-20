Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹304.95 and closed at ₹303.45. The stock reached a high of ₹354.35 and a low of ₹304.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,168.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹848, while the 52-week low was ₹298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 368,073 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.