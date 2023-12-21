Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports' Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 356.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Rajesh Exports stock was 384.85. The stock had a high of 384.85 and a low of 353.1. The market capitalization of the company is 10,515.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. In terms of trading volume, there were 161,777 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹354.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹356.15

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 354.6. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low price of 347.65 and a high price of 361.45 today.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹352.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹356.15

The stock price of Rajesh Exports is currently 352.5, with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of 3.65.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.08%
3 Months-34.48%
6 Months-35.96%
YTD-51.4%
1 Year-54.11%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹357.75, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹356.15

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 357.75, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net change in the price is 1.6.Based on this information, it can be concluded that the stock price for Rajesh Exports has slightly increased. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹384.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,777. The closing price for the stock was 384.85.

