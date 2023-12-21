Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports' Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Rajesh Exports stock was ₹384.85. The stock had a high of ₹384.85 and a low of ₹353.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,515.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. In terms of trading volume, there were 161,777 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹354.6. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low price of ₹347.65 and a high price of ₹361.45 today.
The stock price of Rajesh Exports is currently ₹352.5, with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%. The net change in the stock price is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.08%
|3 Months
|-34.48%
|6 Months
|-35.96%
|YTD
|-51.4%
|1 Year
|-54.11%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹357.75, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net change in the price is 1.6.Based on this information, it can be concluded that the stock price for Rajesh Exports has slightly increased. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,777. The closing price for the stock was ₹384.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!