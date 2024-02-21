Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 344.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports, the open price was 343.8, the close price was 344.4, the high was 359.6, and the low was 337.05. The market capitalization stood at 10177.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 848 and the 52-week low was 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 297,132 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹344.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 297,132 shares with a closing price of 344.4.

