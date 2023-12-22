Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 356.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 356.25 and a closing price of 356.15. The stock reached a high of 361.45 and a low of 347. The company has a market capitalization of 10,275.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.40 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 337,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹348, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹356.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 348. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 8.15.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹356.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 337,925. The closing price for the stock was 356.15.

