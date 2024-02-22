Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Down in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.5 %. The stock closed at 344.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 347.7, closed at 344.7, with a high of 347.85 and a low of 330.35. The market capitalization stood at 9821.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 777 and 298.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 77216 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹332.65, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹344.7

Rajesh Exports stock is currently priced at 332.65, experiencing a decrease of 3.5% or a net change of -12.05.

22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹344.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on BSE had a volume of 77216 shares with a closing price of 344.7.

