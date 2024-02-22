Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Down in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹347.7, closed at ₹344.7, with a high of ₹347.85 and a low of ₹330.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹9821.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹777 and ₹298.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 77216 shares traded.
22 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹332.65, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹344.7
22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹344.7 on last trading day
