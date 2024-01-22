Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹371.75 and closed at ₹362.1. The stock reached a high of ₹371.75 and a low of ₹364.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,806.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1028.4 and ₹334 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,084 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is ₹364.05 and the high price is ₹371.75.

Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1 The stock price of Rajesh Exports is currently trading at ₹366, with a percentage change of 1.08. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, which means it has increased by 3.9 points. Overall, the stock of Rajesh Exports is showing positive momentum in the market.

Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1 The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹366, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percentage change and net change.

Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3787.5 -22.1 -0.58 3860.0 2268.9 337087.5 Rajesh Exports 366.0 3.9 1.08 1028.4 334.0 10806.51 Vaibhav Global 505.85 8.6 1.73 506.65 268.6 8340.56 Ethos 2360.75 -10.25 -0.43 2449.15 918.0 5512.17 KDDL 2850.0 24.15 0.85 3110.0 984.65 3622.75

Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of ₹364.05 and a high of ₹371.75 today.

Rajesh Exports Live Updates RAJESH EXPORTS More Information

Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1 The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is ₹366, which is a 1.08% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 3.9.

Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.29% 3 Months -24.41% 6 Months -29.64% YTD -1.23% 1 Year -57.38%

Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1 The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹366 with a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹362.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 74,084. The closing price for the day was ₹362.1.