Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 362.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 371.75 and closed at 362.1. The stock reached a high of 371.75 and a low of 364.05. The market capitalization of the company is 10,806.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1028.4 and 334 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3787.5-22.1-0.583860.02268.9337087.5
Rajesh Exports366.03.91.081028.4334.010806.51
Vaibhav Global505.858.61.73506.65268.68340.56
Ethos2360.75-10.25-0.432449.15918.05512.17
KDDL2850.024.150.853110.0984.653622.75
22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is 364.05 and the high price is 371.75.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1

The stock price of Rajesh Exports is currently trading at 366, with a percentage change of 1.08. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, which means it has increased by 3.9 points. Overall, the stock of Rajesh Exports is showing positive momentum in the market.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 366, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percentage change and net change.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3787.5-22.1-0.583860.02268.9337087.5
Rajesh Exports366.03.91.081028.4334.010806.51
Vaibhav Global505.858.61.73506.65268.68340.56
Ethos2360.75-10.25-0.432449.15918.05512.17
KDDL2850.024.150.853110.0984.653622.75
22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of 364.05 and a high of 371.75 today.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is 366, which is a 1.08% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 3.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months-24.41%
6 Months-29.64%
YTD-1.23%
1 Year-57.38%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹362.1

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 366 with a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹362.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 74,084. The closing price for the day was 362.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.