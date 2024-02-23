Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 332.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 334.75, reaching a high of 338.7 and a low of 327.25 before closing at 332.65. The market capitalization stood at 9869.06 crore with a 52-week high of 777 and a 52-week low of 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 47069 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹332.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Rajesh Exports had a trading volume of 47,069 shares with a closing price of 332.65.

