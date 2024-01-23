Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 366 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 364.85 and closed at 366. The stock's highest price for the day was 368.15, while the lowest price was 364.8. The company's market capitalization is 10,776.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, and the 52-week low is 334. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3791.16.150.163860.02268.9337407.9
Rajesh Exports358.95-7.05-1.931028.4334.010598.36
Vaibhav Global489.95-15.9-3.14506.65268.68078.4
Ethos2340.4-20.35-0.862449.15918.05464.65
KDDL2888.843.151.523110.0984.653672.07
23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Rajesh Exports stock is 368.15 and the low price is 358.4.

23 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹359.9, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹366

The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 359.9, with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -6.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.67% and has decreased by 6.1 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3807.5522.60.63860.02268.9338871.95
Rajesh Exports359.65-6.35-1.731028.4334.010619.02
Vaibhav Global486.8-19.05-3.77506.65268.68026.46
Ethos2335.8-24.95-1.062449.15918.05453.91
KDDL2870.024.350.863110.0984.653648.17
23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹359.65, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹366

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 359.65, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -6.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Rajesh Exports Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

Rajesh Exports stock's low price today was 358.4 and the high price was 368.15.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹361.8, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹366

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 361.8 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% from its previous price and has decreased by 4.2.

23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months-23.29%
6 Months-28.86%
YTD-0.14%
1 Year-58.19%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹366 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports in BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3141. The closing price for the day was 366 per share.

