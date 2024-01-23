Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹364.85 and closed at ₹366. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹368.15, while the lowest price was ₹364.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,776.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,141 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Titan Company
|3791.1
|6.15
|0.16
|3860.0
|2268.9
|337407.9
|Rajesh Exports
|358.95
|-7.05
|-1.93
|1028.4
|334.0
|10598.36
|Vaibhav Global
|489.95
|-15.9
|-3.14
|506.65
|268.6
|8078.4
|Ethos
|2340.4
|-20.35
|-0.86
|2449.15
|918.0
|5464.65
|KDDL
|2888.8
|43.15
|1.52
|3110.0
|984.65
|3672.07
The current day's high price for Rajesh Exports stock is ₹368.15 and the low price is ₹358.4.
The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹359.9, with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -6.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.67% and has decreased by 6.1 points.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹359.65, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -6.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Rajesh Exports stock's low price today was ₹358.4 and the high price was ₹368.15.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹361.8 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -4.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% from its previous price and has decreased by ₹4.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|-23.29%
|6 Months
|-28.86%
|YTD
|-0.14%
|1 Year
|-58.19%
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports in BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3141. The closing price for the day was ₹366 per share.
