Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹364.85 and closed at ₹366. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹368.15, while the lowest price was ₹364.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,776.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.