Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:51 PM IST Trade
Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 347.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 349.05 and closed at 347.3. The stock reached a high of 357.95 and a low of 340. The market capitalization of the company is 10,422.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 194,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:51 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹352, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹347.3

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 352, which is a 1.35 percent increase from the previous value. This corresponds to a net change of 4.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.7 units.

23 Nov 2023, 01:35 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days376.84
10 Days406.28
20 Days422.61
50 Days464.05
100 Days492.00
300 Days564.97
23 Nov 2023, 01:23 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of 340 and a high of 357.95 today.

23 Nov 2023, 01:01 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹351.7, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹347.3

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 351.7 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

23 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3423.45-6.2-0.183434.02268.9304687.05
Rajesh Exports352.35.01.441028.4334.010402.01
Vaibhav Global423.7-6.15-1.43469.0268.66986.05
Ethos2008.06.90.342146.0869.854688.53
KDDL2938.2-11.5-0.393110.0929.43734.86
23 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹347.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 194,853. The closing price for the stock was 347.3.

