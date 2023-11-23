Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹349.05 and closed at ₹347.3. The stock reached a high of ₹357.95 and a low of ₹340. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,422.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 194,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.