Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹349.05 and closed at ₹347.3. The stock reached a high of ₹357.95 and a low of ₹340. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,422.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 194,853 shares.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹352, which is a 1.35 percent increase from the previous value. This corresponds to a net change of 4.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.7 units.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|376.84
|10 Days
|406.28
|20 Days
|422.61
|50 Days
|464.05
|100 Days
|492.00
|300 Days
|564.97
The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of ₹340 and a high of ₹357.95 today.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹351.7 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Titan Company
|3423.45
|-6.2
|-0.18
|3434.0
|2268.9
|304687.05
|Rajesh Exports
|352.3
|5.0
|1.44
|1028.4
|334.0
|10402.01
|Vaibhav Global
|423.7
|-6.15
|-1.43
|469.0
|268.6
|6986.05
|Ethos
|2008.0
|6.9
|0.34
|2146.0
|869.85
|4688.53
|KDDL
|2938.2
|-11.5
|-0.39
|3110.0
|929.4
|3734.86
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 194,853.
