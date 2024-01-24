Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹364.85, closed at ₹366, with a high of ₹368.15 and a low of ₹353.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,526.02 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 39,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.