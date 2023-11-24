Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹349.05 and a closing price of ₹347.3. The stock reached a high of ₹357.95 and a low of ₹340. The market capitalization for the company is ₹10,483.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 267,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.59%
|3 Months
|-31.97%
|6 Months
|-36.79%
|YTD
|-51.48%
|1 Year
|-50.42%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹355.05. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,486. The closing price for the day was ₹347.3.
