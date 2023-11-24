Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 347.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 349.05 and a closing price of 347.3. The stock reached a high of 357.95 and a low of 340. The market capitalization for the company is 10,483.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 267,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.59%
3 Months-31.97%
6 Months-36.79%
YTD-51.48%
1 Year-50.42%
24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹355.05, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹347.3

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 355.05. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

24 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹347.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,486. The closing price for the day was 347.3.

