Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 355.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 359.35 and closed at 355.75. The stock reached a high of 359.35 and a low of 352.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,499.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 26,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹355.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹355.75

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is 355.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.04% with a net change of -0.15.

25 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹355.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,267. The closing price of the shares was 355.75.

