Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet in today's trading session

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹353.75 and closed at ₹348. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹363.25, while the lowest price was ₹351. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,604.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. A total of 288,540 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹358.5, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|-34.72%
|6 Months
|-34.06%
|YTD
|-50.92%
|1 Year
|-48.56%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹359.15. There has been a percent change of 3.2 and a net change of 11.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.2% and the actual increase in price is 11.15.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 288,540. The closing price for the shares was ₹348.
