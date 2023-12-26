Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 359.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 353.75 and closed at 348. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 363.25, while the lowest price was 351. The market capitalization of the company is 10,604.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, and the 52-week low is 334. A total of 288,540 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹358.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹359.15

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 358.5, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.65.

26 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months-34.72%
6 Months-34.06%
YTD-50.92%
1 Year-48.56%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹359.15, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹348

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 359.15. There has been a percent change of 3.2 and a net change of 11.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.2% and the actual increase in price is 11.15.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹348 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 288,540. The closing price for the shares was 348.

