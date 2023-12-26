Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet in today's trading session

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹353.75 and closed at ₹348. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹363.25, while the lowest price was ₹351. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,604.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. A total of 288,540 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.