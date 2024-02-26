Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Down in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 334.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 336.35, closed at 334.25, with a high of 336.35 and a low of 330.15. The market capitalization stood at 9796.73 crore. The 52-week high was at 777, while the 52-week low was at 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 45027 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹331.8, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹334.25

Rajesh Exports stock is currently trading at 331.8, with a net change of -2.45 and a percent change of -0.73. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹334.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 45027 shares, with a closing price of 334.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!