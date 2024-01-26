Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet in trading today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹357.65 and a closing price of ₹355.4. The stock had a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹350.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,369.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,814 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|-29.4%
|6 Months
|-30.65%
|YTD
|-4.15%
|1 Year
|-58.65%
As of the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹351.2, which represents a percent change of -1.18. The net change in the stock price is -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Rajesh Exports.
On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a trading volume of 70,814 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹355.4.
