Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 355.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 357.65 and a closing price of 355.4. The stock had a high of 358 and a low of 350.1. The market capitalization of the company is 10,369.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-29.4%
6 Months-30.65%
YTD-4.15%
1 Year-58.65%
26 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹351.2, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹355.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 351.2, which represents a percent change of -1.18. The net change in the stock price is -4.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Rajesh Exports.

26 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹355.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a trading volume of 70,814 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 355.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.