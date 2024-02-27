Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 331.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had a stable day with the open and close price at 331.8. The high was 334.05 and the low was 326.6. The market capitalization stood at 9728.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 777 and the low was 298.95. On the BSE, the trading volume was 87,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.24%
3 Months-15.5%
6 Months-34.75%
YTD-10.07%
1 Year-52.48%
27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹329.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹331.8

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows the price at 329.5 with a percent change of -0.69, resulting in a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹331.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume was 87604 shares and the closing price was 331.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!