Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had a stable day with the open and close price at ₹331.8. The high was ₹334.05 and the low was ₹326.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹9728.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹777 and the low was ₹298.95. On the BSE, the trading volume was 87,604 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.24%
|3 Months
|-15.5%
|6 Months
|-34.75%
|YTD
|-10.07%
|1 Year
|-52.48%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows the price at ₹329.5 with a percent change of -0.69, resulting in a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume was 87604 shares and the closing price was ₹331.8.
