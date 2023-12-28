Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 360.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Rajesh Exports was 362.85, the close price was 360.95, the high price was 364.45, and the low price was 359.05. The market capitalization of the company is 10638.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 29,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹360.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 29,224. The closing price for the shares was 360.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.