Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Rajesh Exports was ₹362.85, the close price was ₹360.95, the high price was ₹364.45, and the low price was ₹359.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10638.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 29,224 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹360.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 29,224. The closing price for the shares was ₹360.95.