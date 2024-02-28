Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 329.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 333.2 and closed at 329.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 333.2, while the low was 322. The market cap for the company stood at 9595.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 707.35 and 298.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20772 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹329.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20772, and the closing price was 329.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!