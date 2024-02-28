Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹333.2 and closed at ₹329.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹333.2, while the low was ₹322. The market cap for the company stood at ₹9595.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹707.35 and ₹298.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20772 shares traded.
28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
