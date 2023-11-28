Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹355.95 and closed at ₹355.05. The stock had a high of ₹358.35 and a low of ₹352. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,440.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.40, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock had a trading volume of 108,081 shares on the BSE.
28 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
