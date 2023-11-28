Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 355.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 355.95 and closed at 355.05. The stock had a high of 358.35 and a low of 352. The market capitalization of the company is 10,440.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.40, while the 52-week low is 334. The stock had a trading volume of 108,081 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹355.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 108,081. The closing price for the stock was 355.05.

