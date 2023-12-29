Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹362.8 and closed at ₹361.05. The stock reached a high of ₹368.05 and a low of ₹361.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,754.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,085 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹361.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 118,085. The closing price for the shares was ₹361.05.