Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 325 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports' stock on the last day traded at an open price of 324.9 and closed at 325. The high for the day was 325 and the low was 311. The market capitalization stood at 9237.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 707.35 and 298.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹325 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 134,679 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 325.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!