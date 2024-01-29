Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹357.65 and closed at ₹355.4. The stock reached a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹350.1. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is ₹10,369.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 70,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.