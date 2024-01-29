Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 351.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 357.65 and closed at 355.4. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 350.1. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is 10,369.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 70,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353.45, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 353.45, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of 351.05 and a high of 354.70 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3830.059.81.593860.02268.9340870.0
Rajesh Exports353.452.250.641028.4334.010435.96
Vaibhav Global519.755.551.08524.0268.68569.75
Ethos2478.9534.651.422550.0918.05788.16
KDDL2759.0-112.25-3.913110.0984.653507.08
29 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 353.65. It has experienced a 0.7% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

Click here for Rajesh Exports Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rajesh Exports reached a low of 351.05 and a high of 354.10.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹351.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 351.85, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65 rupees, or 0.19%, from its previous value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-29.4%
6 Months-30.65%
YTD-4.15%
1 Year-58.65%
29 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 353. It has experienced a 0.51% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

Click here for Rajesh Exports Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹355.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 70,814. The closing price for the day was 355.4.

