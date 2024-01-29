Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹357.65 and closed at ₹355.4. The stock reached a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹350.1. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is ₹10,369.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 70,814 shares.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹353.45, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
The stock of Rajesh Exports reached a low of ₹351.05 and a high of ₹354.70 today.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Titan Company
|3830.0
|59.8
|1.59
|3860.0
|2268.9
|340870.0
|Rajesh Exports
|353.45
|2.25
|0.64
|1028.4
|334.0
|10435.96
|Vaibhav Global
|519.75
|5.55
|1.08
|524.0
|268.6
|8569.75
|Ethos
|2478.95
|34.65
|1.42
|2550.0
|918.0
|5788.16
|KDDL
|2759.0
|-112.25
|-3.91
|3110.0
|984.65
|3507.08
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|-29.4%
|6 Months
|-30.65%
|YTD
|-4.15%
|1 Year
|-58.65%
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 70,814. The closing price for the day was ₹355.4.
