Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 345.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 354 and closed at 353.6. The high for the day was 355, while the low was 345. The market capitalization of the company is 10,229.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 132,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is 342 and the high price is 348.75.

29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹343.65, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹345.7

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 343.65. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.05.

Click here for Rajesh Exports Profit Loss

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹346.45, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹353.6

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 346.45. There has been a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.15, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.15.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-30.2%
6 Months-37.77%
YTD-52.73%
1 Year-51.54%
29 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹346.45, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹353.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 346.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹353.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 132,805. The closing price for the day was 353.6.

