Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹354 and closed at ₹353.6. The high for the day was ₹355, while the low was ₹345. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,229.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 132,805 shares.
The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is ₹342 and the high price is ₹348.75.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹343.65. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-30.2%
|6 Months
|-37.77%
|YTD
|-52.73%
|1 Year
|-51.54%
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 132,805. The closing price for the day was ₹353.6.
