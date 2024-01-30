Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 351.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was 353, the close price was 351.2, the high was 354.7, and the low was 351.05. The market capitalization of the company is 10,379.86 crore. The 52-week high is 1,028.4, and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 20,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.9%
3 Months-28.84%
6 Months-32.28%
YTD-4.09%
1 Year-58.24%
30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price NSE Live :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹351.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 351.55. The stock has seen a minimal percent change of 0.1, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

30 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹351.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹351.2

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 351.55. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹351.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 20,247 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 351.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!