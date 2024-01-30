Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars with Positive Trading

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was ₹353, the close price was ₹351.2, the high was ₹354.7, and the low was ₹351.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,379.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 20,247 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.9%
|3 Months
|-28.84%
|6 Months
|-32.28%
|YTD
|-4.09%
|1 Year
|-58.24%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹351.55. The stock has seen a minimal percent change of 0.1, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 20,247 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹351.2.
