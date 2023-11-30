Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹346.05 and a closing price of ₹345.7. The stock reached a high of ₹348.75 and a low of ₹342. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,130.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The volume on the BSE was 37,841 shares.
The current day's low price of Rajesh Exports stock is ₹345, while the high price is ₹352.2.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹349.85, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained 1.97% in value. The net change of 6.75 suggests that the stock has increased by ₹6.75 from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.09%
|3 Months
|-32.3%
|6 Months
|-38.22%
|YTD
|-53.1%
|1 Year
|-53.9%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹343.1. There has been a decrease of 0.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.6.
