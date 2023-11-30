Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹346.05 and a closing price of ₹345.7. The stock reached a high of ₹348.75 and a low of ₹342. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,130.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The volume on the BSE was 37,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.