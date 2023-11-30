Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 343.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 346.05 and a closing price of 345.7. The stock reached a high of 348.75 and a low of 342. The market capitalization of the company is 10,130.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The volume on the BSE was 37,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rajesh Exports stock is 345, while the high price is 352.2.

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹349.85, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹343.1

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 349.85, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained 1.97% in value. The net change of 6.75 suggests that the stock has increased by 6.75 from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.09%
3 Months-32.3%
6 Months-38.22%
YTD-53.1%
1 Year-53.9%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹343.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹345.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 343.1. There has been a decrease of 0.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.6.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹345.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,841. The closing price for the shares was 345.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.