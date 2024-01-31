Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks on the rise

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹351.7 and closed at ₹351.55. The stock reached a high of ₹362.15 and a low of ₹351.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,481.73 crore. The 52-week high for Rajesh Exports is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 92,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.