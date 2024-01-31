Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks on the rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 351.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 351.7 and closed at 351.55. The stock reached a high of 362.15 and a low of 351.7. The market capitalization of the company is 10,481.73 crore. The 52-week high for Rajesh Exports is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 92,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹355, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹351.55

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 355. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹351.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 92561. The closing price of the stock was 351.55.

