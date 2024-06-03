Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 10:35:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.45 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 884.50 6.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 341.70 10.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 386.90 7.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565.75 2.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Drop Amid Market Volatility
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Drop Amid Market Volatility

7 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 03 Jun 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 296.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports opened at 290.55, closed at 300.5 with a high of 301 and a low of 282.6. The market capitalization is 8764.79 crore. The 52-week high was 669 and the low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 226,468 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34:39 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 295.8 & a low of 291.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.63Support 1290.43
Resistance 2297.32Support 2288.92
Resistance 3298.83Support 3286.23
03 Jun 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:53:38 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rajesh Exports' stock price decreased by 0.86% to reach 294.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ethos is declining, whereas Titan Company, Vaibhav Global, and KDDL are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.73% and 2.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Titan Company3308.065.352.023885.02742.0293679.66
Rajesh Exports294.3-2.55-0.86669.0259.258689.5
Ethos2427.55-11.45-0.473040.31204.15942.74
Vaibhav Global339.952.350.7543.05295.05631.09
KDDL2518.552.70.113110.01070.553201.43
03 Jun 2024, 09:35:54 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports trading at ₹294.55, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹296.85

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports share price is at 294.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 287.43 and 303.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 287.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 303.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:53 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 297.05. However, in the past year, Rajesh Exports' share price experienced a significant decline of -46.34% to 297.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty saw a rise of 21.56% to reach 22530.70.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months-5.23%
6 Months-16.5%
YTD-19.11%
1 Year-46.34%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1303.98Support 1287.43
Resistance 2309.77Support 2276.67
Resistance 3320.53Support 3270.88
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 441 k

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 389.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1933 k & BSE volume was 226 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04:35 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹300.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 301 & 282.6 yesterday to end at 300.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue