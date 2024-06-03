Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Drop Amid Market Volatility

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports opened at ₹290.55, closed at ₹300.5 with a high of ₹301 and a low of ₹282.6. The market capitalization is ₹8764.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹669 and the low was ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 226,468 shares traded.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 295.8 & a low of 291.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.63
|Support 1
|290.43
|Resistance 2
|297.32
|Support 2
|288.92
|Resistance 3
|298.83
|Support 3
|286.23
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rajesh Exports' stock price decreased by 0.86% to reach ₹294.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Ethos is declining, whereas Titan Company, Vaibhav Global, and KDDL are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.73% and 2.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Titan Company
|3308.0
|65.35
|2.02
|3885.0
|2742.0
|293679.66
|Rajesh Exports
|294.3
|-2.55
|-0.86
|669.0
|259.25
|8689.5
|Ethos
|2427.55
|-11.45
|-0.47
|3040.3
|1204.1
|5942.74
|Vaibhav Global
|339.95
|2.35
|0.7
|543.05
|295.0
|5631.09
|KDDL
|2518.55
|2.7
|0.11
|3110.0
|1070.55
|3201.43
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports share price is at ₹294.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹287.43 and ₹303.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹287.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 303.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹297.05. However, in the past year, Rajesh Exports' share price experienced a significant decline of -46.34% to ₹297.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty saw a rise of 21.56% to reach 22530.70.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|-5.23%
|6 Months
|-16.5%
|YTD
|-19.11%
|1 Year
|-46.34%
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|303.98
|Support 1
|287.43
|Resistance 2
|309.77
|Support 2
|276.67
|Resistance 3
|320.53
|Support 3
|270.88
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 389.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1933 k & BSE volume was 226 k.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301 & ₹282.6 yesterday to end at ₹300.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend