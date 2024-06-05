Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 269.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 270 and a close price of 269.05. The high for the day was 279.2 and the low was 269.6. The market capitalization stood at 8129.98 crore. The 52-week high was 669 and the low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 286.95 & a low of 280.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.4Support 1281.45
Resistance 2291.15Support 2277.25
Resistance 3295.35Support 3274.5
05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Today, Rajesh Exports saw its share price increase by 0.93% to reach 271.55, outperforming its peers. While Ethos is experiencing a decline, Titan Company, Vaibhav Global, and KDDL, are all showing upward trends. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and down by -0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Titan Company3248.759.00.283885.02834.0288419.53
Rajesh Exports271.552.50.93669.0259.258017.78
Ethos2258.6-38.0-1.653040.31227.155529.14
Vaibhav Global283.46.152.22543.05263.054694.37
KDDL2448.751.62.153110.01267.13112.64
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹269.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 279.2 & 269.6 yesterday to end at 269.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.