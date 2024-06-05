Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹270 and a close price of ₹269.05. The high for the day was ₹279.2 and the low was ₹269.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹8129.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹669 and the low was ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3431 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 286.95 & a low of 280.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.4
|Support 1
|281.45
|Resistance 2
|291.15
|Support 2
|277.25
|Resistance 3
|295.35
|Support 3
|274.5
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Today, Rajesh Exports saw its share price increase by 0.93% to reach ₹271.55, outperforming its peers. While Ethos is experiencing a decline, Titan Company, Vaibhav Global, and KDDL, are all showing upward trends. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and down by -0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Titan Company
|3248.75
|9.0
|0.28
|3885.0
|2834.0
|288419.53
|Rajesh Exports
|271.55
|2.5
|0.93
|669.0
|259.25
|8017.78
|Ethos
|2258.6
|-38.0
|-1.65
|3040.3
|1227.15
|5529.14
|Vaibhav Global
|283.4
|6.15
|2.22
|543.05
|263.05
|4694.37
|KDDL
|2448.7
|51.6
|2.15
|3110.0
|1267.1
|3112.64
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.2 & ₹269.6 yesterday to end at ₹269.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend