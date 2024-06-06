Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 06 Jun 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 277.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 278.5 and closed at 277.95. The stock had a high of 284.95 and a low of 273. The market capitalization stood at 8106.36 crore. The 52-week high was 669 and the 52-week low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 75,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 279.73 and 269.73 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 269.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 279.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹277.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.95 & 273 yesterday to end at 277.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.