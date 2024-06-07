Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹278.5 and closed at ₹277.95. The high for the day was ₹284.95, and the low was ₹270. The market capitalization stood at ₹7985.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹669, and the low was ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 166,550 shares traded.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.0
|Support 1
|266.0
|Resistance 2
|290.5
|Support 2
|260.5
|Resistance 3
|296.0
|Support 3
|251.0
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 158.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 261.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1772 k & BSE volume was 166 k.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.95 & ₹270 yesterday to end at ₹277.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend