Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 277.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 278.5 and closed at 277.95. The high for the day was 284.95, and the low was 270. The market capitalization stood at 7985.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 669, and the low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 166,550 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.0Support 1266.0
Resistance 2290.5Support 2260.5
Resistance 3296.0Support 3251.0
07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 158.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports volume yesterday was 1938 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 536 k

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 261.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1772 k & BSE volume was 166 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹277.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.95 & 270 yesterday to end at 277.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.