Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹274, closed at ₹270.45 with a high of ₹283.85 and a low of ₹271.65. The market cap stood at ₹8251.04 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹669 and a low of ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 121,890 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.68
|Support 1
|273.03
|Resistance 2
|290.02
|Support 2
|266.72
|Resistance 3
|296.33
|Support 3
|261.38
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 150.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 756 k & BSE volume was 121 k.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.85 & ₹271.65 yesterday to end at ₹270.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend