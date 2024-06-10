Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 270.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 274, closed at 270.45 with a high of 283.85 and a low of 271.65. The market cap stood at 8251.04 cr, with a 52-week high of 669 and a low of 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 121,890 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.68Support 1273.03
Resistance 2290.02Support 2266.72
Resistance 3296.33Support 3261.38
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 150.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports volume yesterday was 878 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 557 k

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 756 k & BSE volume was 121 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹270.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 283.85 & 271.65 yesterday to end at 270.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

