Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Positive Trading

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 282.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 282.15, reached a high of 285.1, and closed at 282.1. The low for the day was 282.15. The market capitalization stood at 8406.05 crores. The 52-week high was 669 and the 52-week low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2285 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:22:50 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Rajesh Exports trading at ₹284.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹282.1

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Rajesh Exports share price is at 284.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 279.7 and 285.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 279.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:18:28 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rajesh Exports saw a 1.22% increase in its share price, trading at 285.55, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Ethos and Vaibhav Global are declining, whereas Titan Company and KDDL are showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.19% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Titan Company3420.650.50.013885.02834.0303680.57
Rajesh Exports285.553.451.22669.0259.258431.15
Ethos2533.35-24.6-0.963040.31227.156201.74
Vaibhav Global321.3-0.65-0.2543.05263.055322.16
KDDL2645.052.02.013110.01317.23362.17
11 Jun 2024, 11:02:14 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 144.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:52:20 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.00% lower than yesterday

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rajesh Exports traded by 10 AM is down by 19.00% compared to yesterday, with the price at 286.6, a decrease of 1.6%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38:27 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 286.6 & a low of 284.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1286.77Support 1284.57
Resistance 2287.78Support 2283.38
Resistance 3288.97Support 3282.37
11 Jun 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:53:42 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Today, Rajesh Exports' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach 284.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Ethos and Vaibhav Global are declining, whereas Titan Company and KDDL are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and up by 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Titan Company3426.356.20.183885.02834.0304186.61
Rajesh Exports284.952.851.01669.0259.258413.43
Ethos2532.55-25.4-0.993040.31227.156199.78
Vaibhav Global321.75-0.2-0.06543.05263.055329.62
KDDL2612.4519.450.753110.01317.23320.79
11 Jun 2024, 09:34:42 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹282.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 285.1 & 282.15 yesterday to end at 282.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

