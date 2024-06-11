Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Positive Trading

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹282.15, reached a high of ₹285.1, and closed at ₹282.1. The low for the day was ₹282.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹8406.05 crores. The 52-week high was ₹669 and the 52-week low was ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2285 shares traded.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Rajesh Exports share price is at ₹284.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹279.7 and ₹285.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹279.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rajesh Exports saw a 1.22% increase in its share price, trading at ₹285.55, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Ethos and Vaibhav Global are declining, whereas Titan Company and KDDL are showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.19% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Titan Company
|3420.65
|0.5
|0.01
|3885.0
|2834.0
|303680.57
|Rajesh Exports
|285.55
|3.45
|1.22
|669.0
|259.25
|8431.15
|Ethos
|2533.35
|-24.6
|-0.96
|3040.3
|1227.15
|6201.74
|Vaibhav Global
|321.3
|-0.65
|-0.2
|543.05
|263.05
|5322.16
|KDDL
|2645.0
|52.0
|2.01
|3110.0
|1317.2
|3362.17
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 144.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rajesh Exports traded by 10 AM is down by 19.00% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹286.6, a decrease of 1.6%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports touched a high of 286.6 & a low of 284.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|286.77
|Support 1
|284.57
|Resistance 2
|287.78
|Support 2
|283.38
|Resistance 3
|288.97
|Support 3
|282.37
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Today, Rajesh Exports' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach ₹284.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Ethos and Vaibhav Global are declining, whereas Titan Company and KDDL are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and up by 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Titan Company
|3426.35
|6.2
|0.18
|3885.0
|2834.0
|304186.61
|Rajesh Exports
|284.95
|2.85
|1.01
|669.0
|259.25
|8413.43
|Ethos
|2532.55
|-25.4
|-0.99
|3040.3
|1227.15
|6199.78
|Vaibhav Global
|321.75
|-0.2
|-0.06
|543.05
|263.05
|5329.62
|KDDL
|2612.45
|19.45
|0.75
|3110.0
|1317.2
|3320.79
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.1 & ₹282.15 yesterday to end at ₹282.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend