Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an open price of ₹301, a close price of ₹301, a high of ₹305, and a low of ₹299.1. The market capitalization was ₹8857.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹669 and a 52-week low of ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 34519 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has decreased by -0.47% and is currently trading at ₹298.60. Over the past year, Rajesh Exports shares have experienced a significant decline of -46.02%, reaching ₹298.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 22.08% to 22704.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|-7.01%
|6 Months
|-12.57%
|YTD
|-18.16%
|1 Year
|-46.02%
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.05
|Support 1
|298.05
|Resistance 2
|307.65
|Support 2
|295.65
|Resistance 3
|310.05
|Support 3
|292.05
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 267 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305 & ₹299.1 yesterday to end at ₹301. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend