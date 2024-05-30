Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 301 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rajesh Exports had an open price of 301, a close price of 301, a high of 305, and a low of 299.1. The market capitalization was 8857.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 669 and a 52-week low of 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 34519 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has decreased by -0.47% and is currently trading at 298.60. Over the past year, Rajesh Exports shares have experienced a significant decline of -46.02%, reaching 298.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 22.08% to 22704.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months-7.01%
6 Months-12.57%
YTD-18.16%
1 Year-46.02%
30 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1304.05Support 1298.05
Resistance 2307.65Support 2295.65
Resistance 3310.05Support 3292.05
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports volume yesterday was 301 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 349 k

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 267 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹301 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305 & 299.1 yesterday to end at 301. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

