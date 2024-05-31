Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -4.18 %. The stock closed at 300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports had a positive day on the stock market, with the open price at 299.8 and the close price at 300. The high for the day was 303.4, while the low was 296.95. The market capitalization stood at 8872.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 669 and the low was 259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,652 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports trading at ₹287.95, down -4.18% from yesterday's ₹300.5

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports share price is at 287.95 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 289.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

31 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has dropped by 4.16% and is currently trading at 288.00. Over the past year, the price of Rajesh Exports shares has decreased by 46.10% to 288.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-4.77%
6 Months-15.22%
YTD-18.33%
1 Year-46.1%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1301.3Support 1295.4
Resistance 2305.05Support 2293.25
Resistance 3307.2Support 3289.5
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports volume yesterday was 341 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 342 k

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 274 k & BSE volume was 67 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports closed at ₹300 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303.4 & 296.95 yesterday to end at 300. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

