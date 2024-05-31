Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports had a positive day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹299.8 and the close price at ₹300. The high for the day was ₹303.4, while the low was ₹296.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹8872.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹669 and the low was ₹259.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,652 shares traded.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: Rajesh Exports share price is at ₹287.95 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹289.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rajesh Exports has dropped by 4.16% and is currently trading at ₹288.00. Over the past year, the price of Rajesh Exports shares has decreased by 46.10% to ₹288.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-4.77%
|6 Months
|-15.22%
|YTD
|-18.33%
|1 Year
|-46.1%
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rajesh Exports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|301.3
|Support 1
|295.4
|Resistance 2
|305.05
|Support 2
|293.25
|Resistance 3
|307.2
|Support 3
|289.5
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 274 k & BSE volume was 67 k.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.4 & ₹296.95 yesterday to end at ₹300. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend