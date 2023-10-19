RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8

On the last day of trading, RAJRATAN GLO opened at ₹819.7 and closed at ₹834.8. The stock reached a high of ₹855 and a low of ₹819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹4266.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9868 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8 RAJRATAN GLO stock closed at ₹844 today, which is a 1.1% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹834.8. The net change in price is 9.2.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 379.55 -4.7 -1.22 401.75 255.0 4654.32 Borosil 396.9 -4.45 -1.11 482.3 298.3 4541.11 RAJRATAN GLO 844.0 9.2 1.1 1250.0 697.55 4285.07 JTL Industries 231.6 0.0 0.0 251.65 118.33 3906.73 HLE Glascoat 553.0 0.8 0.14 755.36 466.0 3775.08

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock was 697.00000, while the 52-week high price was 1250.00000.

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹844.35, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹844.35 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and has gained 9.55 points.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 378.05 -6.2 -1.61 401.75 255.0 4635.93 Borosil 396.7 -4.65 -1.16 482.3 298.3 4538.82 RAJRATAN GLO 844.9 10.1 1.21 1250.0 697.55 4289.64 JTL Industries 232.8 1.2 0.52 251.65 118.33 3926.97 HLE Glascoat 555.0 2.8 0.51 755.36 466.0 3788.73

RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.75, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.75, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or ₹7.95.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of ₹819.7 and a high price of ₹855 on the current day.

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹848, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹848. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 13.2 units.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 781.48 10 Days 770.33 20 Days 764.75 50 Days 754.19 100 Days 779.49 300 Days 783.09

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO ranged from a low of ₹819.7 to a high of ₹855.

RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843.9, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹834.8 As of the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹843.9. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates RAJRATAN GLO More Information

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 380.0 -4.25 -1.11 401.75 255.0 4659.84 Borosil 399.95 -1.4 -0.35 482.3 298.3 4576.01 RAJRATAN GLO 843.0 8.2 0.98 1250.0 697.55 4280.0 JTL Industries 226.9 -4.7 -2.03 251.65 118.33 3827.44 HLE Glascoat 549.85 -2.35 -0.43 755.36 466.0 3753.58

RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹843. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.2 points. Click here for RAJRATAN GLO Dividend

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 2 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 2 2 2 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.55, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.55, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% or ₹7.75.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 380.9 -3.35 -0.87 401.75 255.0 4670.88 Borosil 401.25 -0.1 -0.02 482.3 298.3 4590.88 RAJRATAN GLO 842.85 8.05 0.96 1250.0 697.55 4279.23 JTL Industries 231.35 -0.25 -0.11 251.65 118.33 3902.51 HLE Glascoat 553.75 1.55 0.28 755.36 466.0 3780.2

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range The high price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹855, while the low price was ₹819.7.

RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹839.15, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹834.8 The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹839.15. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 4.35.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 379.5 -4.75 -1.24 401.75 255.0 4653.71 Borosil 402.0 0.65 0.16 482.3 298.3 4599.46 RAJRATAN GLO 840.55 5.75 0.69 1250.0 697.55 4267.56 JTL Industries 232.45 0.85 0.37 251.65 118.33 3921.06 HLE Glascoat 553.2 1.0 0.18 755.36 466.0 3776.45

RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹834.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for RAJRATAN GLO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9868. The closing price for the day was ₹834.8.