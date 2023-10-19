comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO closed today at 844, up 1.1% from yesterday's 834.8
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8

9 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Livemint

RAJRATAN GLO stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 834.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 844 per share. Investors should monitor RAJRATAN GLO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RAJRATAN GLO

On the last day of trading, RAJRATAN GLO opened at 819.7 and closed at 834.8. The stock reached a high of 855 and a low of 819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RAJRATAN GLO is 4266.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 697.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:51:48 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8

RAJRATAN GLO stock closed at 844 today, which is a 1.1% increase from yesterday's closing price of 834.8. The net change in price is 9.2.

19 Oct 2023, 06:26:36 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries379.55-4.7-1.22401.75255.04654.32
Borosil396.9-4.45-1.11482.3298.34541.11
RAJRATAN GLO844.09.21.11250.0697.554285.07
JTL Industries231.60.00.0251.65118.333906.73
HLE Glascoat553.00.80.14755.36466.03775.08
19 Oct 2023, 05:45:41 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was 819.7, while the high price was 855.

19 Oct 2023, 03:35:14 PM IST

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock was 697.00000, while the 52-week high price was 1250.00000.

19 Oct 2023, 03:09:25 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹844.35, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 844.35 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and has gained 9.55 points.

19 Oct 2023, 02:40:29 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries378.05-6.2-1.61401.75255.04635.93
Borosil396.7-4.65-1.16482.3298.34538.82
RAJRATAN GLO844.910.11.211250.0697.554289.64
JTL Industries232.81.20.52251.65118.333926.97
HLE Glascoat555.02.80.51755.36466.03788.73
19 Oct 2023, 02:34:02 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.75, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 842.75, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or 7.95.

19 Oct 2023, 02:14:51 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of 819.7 and a high price of 855 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 02:03:08 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹848, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 848. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 13.2 units.

19 Oct 2023, 01:37:54 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days781.48
10 Days770.33
20 Days764.75
50 Days754.19
100 Days779.49
300 Days783.09
19 Oct 2023, 01:21:27 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO ranged from a low of 819.7 to a high of 855.

19 Oct 2023, 01:13:09 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843.9, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹834.8

As of the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is 843.9. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

19 Oct 2023, 12:57:04 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:46:40 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries380.0-4.25-1.11401.75255.04659.84
Borosil399.95-1.4-0.35482.3298.34576.01
RAJRATAN GLO843.08.20.981250.0697.554280.0
JTL Industries226.9-4.7-2.03251.65118.333827.44
HLE Glascoat549.85-2.35-0.43755.36466.03753.58
19 Oct 2023, 12:44:22 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 843. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.2 points.

Click here for RAJRATAN GLO Dividend

19 Oct 2023, 12:22:53 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was 819.7, while the high price was 855.

19 Oct 2023, 12:00:28 PM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1112
Buy0000
Hold2221
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
19 Oct 2023, 11:52:30 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.55, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 842.55, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% or 7.75.

19 Oct 2023, 11:39:31 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries380.9-3.35-0.87401.75255.04670.88
Borosil401.25-0.1-0.02482.3298.34590.88
RAJRATAN GLO842.858.050.961250.0697.554279.23
JTL Industries231.35-0.25-0.11251.65118.333902.51
HLE Glascoat553.751.550.28755.36466.03780.2
19 Oct 2023, 11:14:42 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The high price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was 855, while the low price was 819.7.

19 Oct 2023, 11:05:48 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹839.15, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 839.15. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 4.35.

19 Oct 2023, 10:42:50 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries379.5-4.75-1.24401.75255.04653.71
Borosil402.00.650.16482.3298.34599.46
RAJRATAN GLO840.555.750.691250.0697.554267.56
JTL Industries232.450.850.37251.65118.333921.06
HLE Glascoat553.21.00.18755.36466.03776.45
19 Oct 2023, 10:21:54 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹834.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RAJRATAN GLO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9868. The closing price for the day was 834.8.

