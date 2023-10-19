RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8

On the last day of trading, RAJRATAN GLO opened at ₹819.7 and closed at ₹834.8. The stock reached a high of ₹855 and a low of ₹819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹4266.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9868 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO closed today at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8
RAJRATAN GLO stock closed at ₹844 today, which is a 1.1% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹834.8. The net change in price is 9.2.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|379.55
|-4.7
|-1.22
|401.75
|255.0
|4654.32
|Borosil
|396.9
|-4.45
|-1.11
|482.3
|298.3
|4541.11
|RAJRATAN GLO
|844.0
|9.2
|1.1
|1250.0
|697.55
|4285.07
|JTL Industries
|231.6
|0.0
|0.0
|251.65
|118.33
|3906.73
|HLE Glascoat
|553.0
|0.8
|0.14
|755.36
|466.0
|3775.08
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock was 697.00000, while the 52-week high price was 1250.00000.
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹844.35, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹844.35 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and has gained 9.55 points.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|378.05
|-6.2
|-1.61
|401.75
|255.0
|4635.93
|Borosil
|396.7
|-4.65
|-1.16
|482.3
|298.3
|4538.82
|RAJRATAN GLO
|844.9
|10.1
|1.21
|1250.0
|697.55
|4289.64
|JTL Industries
|232.8
|1.2
|0.52
|251.65
|118.33
|3926.97
|HLE Glascoat
|555.0
|2.8
|0.51
|755.36
|466.0
|3788.73
RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.75, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.75, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or ₹7.95.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of ₹819.7 and a high price of ₹855 on the current day.
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹848, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹848. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 13.2 units.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|781.48
|10 Days
|770.33
|20 Days
|764.75
|50 Days
|754.19
|100 Days
|779.49
|300 Days
|783.09
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO ranged from a low of ₹819.7 to a high of ₹855.
RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843.9, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹834.8
As of the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹843.9. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.
RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates
RAJRATAN GLO
RAJRATAN GLO
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|380.0
|-4.25
|-1.11
|401.75
|255.0
|4659.84
|Borosil
|399.95
|-1.4
|-0.35
|482.3
|298.3
|4576.01
|RAJRATAN GLO
|843.0
|8.2
|0.98
|1250.0
|697.55
|4280.0
|JTL Industries
|226.9
|-4.7
|-2.03
|251.65
|118.33
|3827.44
|HLE Glascoat
|549.85
|-2.35
|-0.43
|755.36
|466.0
|3753.58
RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹843, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹843. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.2 points.
Click here for RAJRATAN GLO Dividend
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹842.55, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.55, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% or ₹7.75.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|380.9
|-3.35
|-0.87
|401.75
|255.0
|4670.88
|Borosil
|401.25
|-0.1
|-0.02
|482.3
|298.3
|4590.88
|RAJRATAN GLO
|842.85
|8.05
|0.96
|1250.0
|697.55
|4279.23
|JTL Industries
|231.35
|-0.25
|-0.11
|251.65
|118.33
|3902.51
|HLE Glascoat
|553.75
|1.55
|0.28
|755.36
|466.0
|3780.2
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range
The high price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹855, while the low price was ₹819.7.
RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹839.15, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹834.8
The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹839.15. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 4.35.
RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|379.5
|-4.75
|-1.24
|401.75
|255.0
|4653.71
|Borosil
|402.0
|0.65
|0.16
|482.3
|298.3
|4599.46
|RAJRATAN GLO
|840.55
|5.75
|0.69
|1250.0
|697.55
|4267.56
|JTL Industries
|232.45
|0.85
|0.37
|251.65
|118.33
|3921.06
|HLE Glascoat
|553.2
|1.0
|0.18
|755.36
|466.0
|3776.45
RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹834.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for RAJRATAN GLO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9868. The closing price for the day was ₹834.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!