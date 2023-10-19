RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO closed today at 844, up 1.1% from yesterday's 834.8

On the last day of trading, RAJRATAN GLO opened at ₹819.7 and closed at ₹834.8. The stock reached a high of ₹855 and a low of ₹819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹4266.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9868 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RAJRATAN GLO stock closed at ₹844 today, which is a 1.1% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹834.8. The net change in price is 9.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|379.55
|-4.7
|-1.22
|401.75
|255.0
|4654.32
|Borosil
|396.9
|-4.45
|-1.11
|482.3
|298.3
|4541.11
|RAJRATAN GLO
|844.0
|9.2
|1.1
|1250.0
|697.55
|4285.07
|JTL Industries
|231.6
|0.0
|0.0
|251.65
|118.33
|3906.73
|HLE Glascoat
|553.0
|0.8
|0.14
|755.36
|466.0
|3775.08
The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.
The 52-week low price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stock was 697.00000, while the 52-week high price was 1250.00000.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹844.35 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and has gained 9.55 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|378.05
|-6.2
|-1.61
|401.75
|255.0
|4635.93
|Borosil
|396.7
|-4.65
|-1.16
|482.3
|298.3
|4538.82
|RAJRATAN GLO
|844.9
|10.1
|1.21
|1250.0
|697.55
|4289.64
|JTL Industries
|232.8
|1.2
|0.52
|251.65
|118.33
|3926.97
|HLE Glascoat
|555.0
|2.8
|0.51
|755.36
|466.0
|3788.73
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.75, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or ₹7.95.
The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of ₹819.7 and a high price of ₹855 on the current day.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹848. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 13.2 units.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|781.48
|10 Days
|770.33
|20 Days
|764.75
|50 Days
|754.19
|100 Days
|779.49
|300 Days
|783.09
Today, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO ranged from a low of ₹819.7 to a high of ₹855.
As of the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹843.9. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|380.0
|-4.25
|-1.11
|401.75
|255.0
|4659.84
|Borosil
|399.95
|-1.4
|-0.35
|482.3
|298.3
|4576.01
|RAJRATAN GLO
|843.0
|8.2
|0.98
|1250.0
|697.55
|4280.0
|JTL Industries
|226.9
|-4.7
|-2.03
|251.65
|118.33
|3827.44
|HLE Glascoat
|549.85
|-2.35
|-0.43
|755.36
|466.0
|3753.58
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹843. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.2 points.
Click here for RAJRATAN GLO Dividend
The low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹819.7, while the high price was ₹855.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹842.55, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% or ₹7.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|380.9
|-3.35
|-0.87
|401.75
|255.0
|4670.88
|Borosil
|401.25
|-0.1
|-0.02
|482.3
|298.3
|4590.88
|RAJRATAN GLO
|842.85
|8.05
|0.96
|1250.0
|697.55
|4279.23
|JTL Industries
|231.35
|-0.25
|-0.11
|251.65
|118.33
|3902.51
|HLE Glascoat
|553.75
|1.55
|0.28
|755.36
|466.0
|3780.2
The high price of RAJRATAN GLO stock today was ₹855, while the low price was ₹819.7.
The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹839.15. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 4.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|379.5
|-4.75
|-1.24
|401.75
|255.0
|4653.71
|Borosil
|402.0
|0.65
|0.16
|482.3
|298.3
|4599.46
|RAJRATAN GLO
|840.55
|5.75
|0.69
|1250.0
|697.55
|4267.56
|JTL Industries
|232.45
|0.85
|0.37
|251.65
|118.33
|3921.06
|HLE Glascoat
|553.2
|1.0
|0.18
|755.36
|466.0
|3776.45
On the last day of trading for RAJRATAN GLO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9868. The closing price for the day was ₹834.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!